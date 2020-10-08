Category 2 Hurricane Delta expected to grow bigger before Louisiana landfall

As Hurricane Delta barrels through the Gulf of Mexico, a landfall in Louisiana as a powerful, wet storm grows more likely, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm re-strengthened into a Category 2 overnight in the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. That strengthening is expected to continue until Friday morning when Delta will briefly become a Category 3 storm before weakening again at Louisiana’s doorstep.

“Just prior to making landfall, the cyclone is forecast to level off in strength or weaken slightly as it moves over the cooler shelf waters and into somewhat less favorable atmospheric conditions,” forecasters wrote.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Delta had 100 mph winds and was headed northwest at 15 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 125 miles from the center.

The hurricane models are in rare agreement that an eastern Louisiana landfall is happening, prompting a storm surge watch to be discontinued for most of Mississippi’s coast.

Hurricane Delta regained Cat 2 status and is expected to strengthen briefly into a Cat 3before landfall in Lousiana. NHC

But forecasters warned that while Delta’s wind speeds may wobble while it churns through the Gulf, it’s expected to grow bigger. By landfall, the storm’s effects could reach from Texas’ easternmost coast to the western edges of Mississippi. The Florida Panhandle is even expected to see rough surf and swells later in the week.

The core of #Delta will pass well west of Florida, but the storm is large enough to produce high surf and rip currents along the #Emerald and #Forgotten coasts. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/dKvjIWb1on — Ray Hawthorne (@ray_hawthorne) October 8, 2020

Delta’s current track is just over a dozen miles east of the path of Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that left thousands in the area without shelter or with blue tarps on their roof. It hit on August 26 and tied Louisiana’s record as strongest-ever storm to make landfall.