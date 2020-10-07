Hurricane watches issued for north Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta landfall

Hurricane Delta, after battering the Yucatán Peninsula with 100 mph winds, was set to re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning, where it could restrengthen into a Category 3 storm before making landfall on the northern Gulf Coast.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches were issued Wednesday morning for the entire coast of Louisiana, the eastern end of Texas’ coast and the western end of Mississippi’s coast. This would be the third hurricane to hit the region this season, which has already seen 25 named storms.

The National Hurricane Center said Delta is likely to strengthen for the first few days over the warmer water and low wind shear in the southern half of the Gulf, but some rougher conditions in the northern Gulf should weaken it a bit just before impact. But even though it might have slightly less intense winds for landfall, the hurricane center warned that Delta is expected to expand in size while in the Gulf.

“Regardless of Delta’s landfall intensity, life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are likely over a large portion of the northwestern and northern Gulf coast,” forecasters wrote.

Hurricane Delta is down to 100 mph winds but is expected to pick up steam in the days ahead. NHC

As of the 2 p.m. update, Delta had 100 mph winds and was headed northwest at 17 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended 125 miles from the center.

Delta is expected to pick up the pace on Thursday and Friday and reach 120 mph with its maximum sustained winds.

Pecan Island, Louisiana, to Port Fourchon, including Vermilion Bay, could see the worst of the storm surge at 7 to 11 feet, but Delta is expected to cause several feet of storm surge for hundreds of miles east and west of the impact point. Through Saturday, Delta could inundate the area with 4 to 8 inches of rain, with up to 10 inches in some spots.