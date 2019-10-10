Miami-Dade students raise more than $70K for Bahamas relief at concert they gave

Students from W.R. Thomas Middle School, pictured above, recently performed during a Bahamas Benefit Concert at the Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer. The concert raised more than $70,000 for Operation Helping Hands to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Students that performed at the event attend South Miami Middle, Winston Park K-8 Center, Miami Shores Elementary, Miami Norland High School, Jose de Diego Middle, W.R. Thomas Middle, South Miami K-8 Center, Southwood Middle, Manuel C. Barreiro Elementary, New World School of the Arts, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, Coral Gables High, Hialeah Gardens Middle, Hialeah Gardens High, Miami Northwestern High and Coral Reef High schools. T

Louis Aguirre, an anchor with WPLG, hosted the concert. Event sponsors included the Miami Dolphins, Arey Jones, Dade Tech Solutions, Curriculum Associates and Toyota of North Miami.

Before the concert, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held for the new 700-seat theater at the Miami Arts Studio. The theater was made possible through a $100,000 donation from the José Milton Foundation.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of Miami-Dade County, center, joins school board members during a ribbon-cutting event at the Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer ahead of the Bahamas Benefit Concert held earlier this month. Carvalho is pictured with Lawrence Feldman, Mari Tere Rojas, Marta Pérez, José Milton Foundation members, Principal Miguel Balsera, district representatives, and student performers.

Honoring a principal, police officer

Members of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club recently hosted a luncheon at the Airport Hilton Blue Lagoon hotel to honor principal Cathy Williams of Phillis Wheatley Elementary School as 2019 Educator of the Year and Detective John Calabrese as 2019 City of Miami Police Officer of the Year.

The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club was founded in 1950 to help improve the lives of children in Overtown, Allapattah and Midtown Miami areas through educational programs, field trips and hands-on projects. Each year, club members honor an educator and City of Miami police officer who has made a positive impact on South Florida.

Williams was selected for her dedication to the Liberty City community throughout her career as a teacher and administrator, which started in 1990. Most recently, she helped to improve Phillis Wheatley Elementary’s grade from a ‘D’ to a ‘B.’

Detective Calabrese has improved the quality of life for residents through a wide range of arrests, including felonies, first-degree homicide, armed robberies and burglaries.

Kellie Gayoso, right, president of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club, is pictured with City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, far left, during the club’s recent 2019 Educator of the Year and City of Miami Police Officer of the Year awards. The winners were Detective John Calabrese, second from left, and Principal Cathy Williams, second from right.

AP accolades

Ransom Everglades School seniors Joseph Gross, Natalia Lopez, Benjamin Thorpe and Dylan Tie-Shue were recently named National Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars by the College Board after receiving an average score of a 4 or higher on all of their AP exams.

In addition, students were named AP Scholar with Distinction for earning a 3.5 score or higher on all AP exams; AP Scholar with Honors for earning a 3 or higher on at least four exams; and AP Scholar for students earning a 3 or higher on at least three exams.

Students who were named an AP Scholar with Distinction: Talia Berler, Zachary Buttrick, Diego Duckenfield-Lopez, Tomas Esber, Rebecca Fisher, Stephen Garrett, Maia Gold, Daniel Goldstein, Joseph Gross, Joshua Hertz, Meredith Hutchinson, Katherina Kushnarova, Sophie Leibowitz, Natalia Lopez, Sarah Mesa, Lucas Miner, Ashley Nguyen, Charith Reddy, Perry Samimy, Zoe San Martin, Felipe Sarmiento, Sofia Schlesinger, Timothy Sucher, Benjamin Thorpe, Dylan Tie-Shue and Anthony Wolfe.

Students who were named an AP Scholar with Honors: Sophia Antezana, Phoebe Beber-Frankel, Julia Buckner, David Civantos, Aston Craft, Emanuelle Dooreck-Aloni, Ryan Ellison, Mia Goldberg, Hallie Leeds, Asher Lieberman, Huiyi Lin, Liam Malloy, Lachlain McGranahan, Claire Medici, Victoria Mejia, Kate Menninger, Nicholas Namias, Claudia Pinilla, Jake Quanstrom, Kareena Rudra, Ana Sannia, Dori Schurr and Diego Virtue.

Students who were named AP Scholars: Abigail Aldrich, Lucas Allraum, Sebastian Artze, Jakob Beber-Frankel, Jackson Bryan, Olivia Byrd, Isabella Ciocca, Vashti Claybrook, Alice Cohen, Alyssa Coy, Rachel DeAngulo, Corinne Devaney, Annabel Franklin, Fernanda Garcia Moreno, Anthony Goyanes, Yasmina Haddad, James Hawkins, Isabella Henriquez, Emma Iriondo, Mia Landman, Sofia Mora, Howard Scharlin, Caroline Sokol, Isaac Szomstein, Willa Tom and Heather Touby.







Blue Ribbon schools

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently recognized several Miami-Dade County Schools as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The schools were selected based on overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

The National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes the work of educators, families and communities to create safe learning environments for students. Now in its 37th year, the program has recognized more than 9,000 schools to date. On Nov. 14–15, the winning Miami-Dade schools will be honored by DeVos and the Department of Education at an awards ceremony in Washington.

The 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Miami-Dade County include Archimedean Middle Conservatory, Ethel Koger Beckham K-8 Center, Mater Academy East Charter Middle School, Mater Academy East Elementary Charter School and Pinecrest Academy’s North Campus.