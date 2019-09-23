Tropical Storm Karen could strengthen into a hurricane. Here’s what the track shows

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Tropical Storm Karen is forecast to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S., British Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

But, where is it now and where is it going?

Here’s what the track shows:

Karen

Where is the storm now?

Disorganized Tropical Storm Karen is moving slowly northwest across the southeastern Caribbean Sea at almost 8 mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph and higher gusts, as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory Monday.

Forecasters say upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for the next 24 hours or so and could cause the storm to weaken into a tropical depression before conditions give it a chance to see some “modest strengthening.”

Where is the storm going?

Monday’s early morning track shows Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday as a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

It’s then forecast to emerge over the southwestern Atlantic. Forecasters say it will “slow down significantly and possibly even stall or loop” several hundred miles north of Puerto Rico and could see some “significant intensification” later this week.

The five-day track shows the storm’s winds nearing Category 1 hurricane level strength by the weekend, when it’s expected to have maximum sustained winds near 70 mph. For it to become a Cat 1, it would need to have maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

Any watches/warnings?

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

What hazards can the storm bring?

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in portions of the southern Windward Islands through Monday night.

Those in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra are expected to start feeling the tropical-storm force winds Tuesday, along with heavy rainfall that is expected to last through Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center says these rains could cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see two to four inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing six inches. The Leeward Islands could see one to three inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing five inches.

While the storm remains far from Florida, the state’s Atlantic coast has a high risk of rip currents all week, causing dangerous conditions for small vessels and swimmers, according to the National Weather Service.