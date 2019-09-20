Hurricane Jerry sends rain and waves to Leeward Islands as it continues on ocean path

Hurricane Jerry to bring heavy rain to Leeward Islands area Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21.

Hurricane Jerry, which dropped to a category 1 storm Friday morning, is churning through the Atlantic on a path that largely keeps it away from land, although the edges of the storm are expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous waves to the Leeward Islands through Friday.

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm had maximum winds of 85 mph and was headed west-northwest at 17 mph. It was 130 miles northeast of Barbuda, which was one of several islands under a tropical storm watch.

Jerry’s hurricane-force winds extended 15 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extended 80 miles from the center. Even though the storm is far offshore, Jerry could still cause “life-threatening” rip currents and flash floods in the islands as well as several inches of rain.

The fourth hurricane of the 2019 season is expected to stay well north of Puerto Rico on Saturday, well east of the Bahamas on Sunday and turn north on Monday. Over the weekend, forecasters said the storm will briefly weaken to a tropical storm before strengthening again at the start of the week.

“Further weakening is forecast during the next day or so, with some re-strengthening possible early next week,” forecasters wrote.

In addition to Barbuda, tropical storm watches are in effect for St. Maarten/St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius.

On Wednesday, Jerry is expected to cross over Bermuda, which weathered Category 3 Hurricane Humberto earlier this week.

There are three other disturbances in the Atlantic basin — one to the south of Haiti, another well east of the Leeward Islands and another still over the eastern coast of Africa. Forecasters give the first two relatively low chances of forming in the next five days, but the one near Africa has a 70 percent chance of forming in the next five days.