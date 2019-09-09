Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed hurricane evacuees gets free Disney trip

Florida boy’s generosity rewarded with free trip to Disney Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed hurricane evacuees gets a free trip to Disney. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed hurricane evacuees gets a free trip to Disney.

A trip to Walt Disney World is every kid’s dream. But when one Florida boy set aside his dream to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees, the theme park stepped in.

Jermaine Bell, 7, and his family were surprised with VIP getaway to Disney World after they used their vacation money to buy food for those escaping the hurricane.

“When I saw everything... I was just super happy,” Bell said to Disney Parks Blog.

Bell was visiting his grandmother in South Carolina when he first heard about the storm. He had been saving up to spend his birthday at Disney World for more than a year but decided to break open his piggy bank and help. The Jacksonville native set up a food stand near his grandmother’s home and he gave away hot dogs, bags of chips and bottled water to evacuees for free.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jermaine Bell, 7, was surprised to see Mickey Mouse show up at his birthday party Sept 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and Walt Disney World cast members were there to honor Bell with a VIP getaway to the theme park later this month after he used his the money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Disney

While Good Morning America interviewed Bell on Sunday, Mickey Mouse led a number of Disney cast members to his home where they organized a mini birthday party in his driveway. The group then told Bell the good news: he and his family will be going to Disney World later this month. His mother, Lauren Creech, was shocked.

“It really does instill in him that when you do good,” Creech said, “good comes back to you.”

Hurricane Dorian struck Canada Saturday afternoon.