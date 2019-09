Hurricane ‘You can’t stay here:’ Marsh Harbour residents grapple with Dorian aftermath September 05, 2019 08:13 PM

Residents of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, struggle to grasp with how Hurricane Dorian tore through their city. The Category 5 storm struck near Marsh Harbour on Sept. 2, 2019. At least 23 people have died in the Bahamas as a result of the storm.