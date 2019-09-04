Dorian has caused 155,000 customers to lose power in Florida, more expected, FPL said

Florida Power and Light workers restore power after Hurricane Dorian. Florida Power and Light

With the wind still clipping and the rain still falling, utility workers donning rain jackets and boots went up in bucket trucks, cut down tree limbs and fixed downed power lines throughout Florida.

On Wednesday, Florida Power & Light shared images of scenes left behind as Hurricane Dorian skirted Florida’s coast. In total, power had been restored to 155,000 customers throughout the state. Most of the outages were caused by trees falling on equipment or other vegetation blowing into the power lines, FPL said.

By 6:30 p.m., fewer than 1,000 Floridians were without power, according to state emergency management officials.

“While nearly 4 million FPL customers have been in Dorian’s path, the peak number of outages at any given time has been just over 11,000, with the average customer restored in just over an hour,” FPL said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

By Tuesday, the company had restored 70,000 customers.

The company said some people in Florida — Indian River County north to the state line — will still feel the effects of Dorian through Thursday, which means there is the potential for more power outages.

FPL also shared images of inside FPL’s Distribution Control Center in West Palm Beach, which helps manage its smart grid for counties, including Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, and St. Johns.

The company has also vowed to help the Bahamas when the storm leaves the state.

“Our company will be making a contribution to the Red Cross, and so will our employees,” said Eric Silagy, FPL CEO and president. “We’re also working with the United Way and Red Cross to gather supplies to assist those in need, and we stand at the ready to support when they are ready to rebuild.”