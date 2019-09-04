Bahamas beginning a long road to recovery from Hurricane Dorian

Abaco residents assess storm damage from Hurricane Dorian Hurricane Dorian devastated the Abaco Islands. The storm stripped trees, tore through buildings and flooded streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian devastated the Abaco Islands. The storm stripped trees, tore through buildings and flooded streets.

The extent of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction in the Bahamas, and the humanitarian crisis triggered by the catastrophic storm, came into sharper focus for the rest of the world on Wednesday as official damage assessments and new death counts emerged from the battered archipelago.

Aerial footage of Great Abaco in the northwestern Bahamas revealed the decimation Dorian left behind after making landfall there on Sunday as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph and a storm surge two-stories high, making it the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the island.

After flying over the devastated islands on Tuesday, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called the storm’s aftermath “one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history.”

#USCoastGuard on its way to #Abaco from Nassau amid the rush to aid survivors of #dorianhurricane. The executive airport is a crush of military, aid workers and journos, including @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/LbMobegdds — Jim Wyss (@jimwyss) September 4, 2019

At least seven people have died and many more have been reported missing as a result of Dorian, which decimated most of the homes in Marsh Harbour, the capital of Great Abaco, and wiped out a shantytown known as The Mudd.

BP BREAKING| Live devastating scenes in Marsh Harbour Abaco where the entire city was been destroyed. Scores are missing following in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in the Bahamas around 1am Saturday packing winds of 185mph and gusts of over 200mph. pic.twitter.com/FbCUb166jp — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 3, 2019

The storm’s high winds and muddy brown storm water took out hospitals and airports, deluged roadways and trapped people in their homes. A group of 30 people were rescued from floodwaters in the Abaco Islands on Tuesday, but many more needed help as search-and-rescue operations were underway.

With many parts of the Bahamas unreachable by officials, many residents took it upon themselves to help their neighbors. Bahamians used jet skis and a bulldozer to rescue trapped residents as the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and aid groups tried to get food and medicine to survivors. By Tuesday, at least 29 people had been rescued.

Lea Head-Rigby, who helps run a local charity and flew over the Abaco Islands on Tuesday, described the scene for the Associated Press in apocalyptic terms.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated,” she said. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

By nightfall Tuesday, with no power on Great Abaco and much of the island cut off from communication, reports of looting and lawlessness surfaced on social media, where scores of people shared cellphone videos, pictures and other personal accounts of Dorian’s destruction.

#HurricaneDorian: "Our priority at this time is search, rescue and recovery", #Bahamas' PM Hubert #Minnis said.



Hurricane #Dorian has left much of tourism-dependent Bahamas in ruins. Minnis put the death toll at seven, with more deaths expected ️ pic.twitter.com/7pcx6ApgcR — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 4, 2019

Minnis said his government will be increasing security on the island. The prime minister and his team had tried to travel to Grand Bahama island but had to turn back due to weather.

“The area around the airport looks like a lake,” he said.

Some of the injured were flown out of Abaco by the Coast Guard, which on Monday had completed five medical evacuations from the Marsh Harbour clinic to Nassau.

The United States also deployed a disaster response team. A USAID official told McClatchy that aid has been prepositioned in Miami, Houston, Barbados, Haiti and Dominica — including food, water buckets, hygiene kits, chainsaws and plastic sheeting for emergency shelter — awaiting shipment to the Bahamas once the agency’s disaster team completes its first assessment of the damage.

Other resources were also brought in, including a 600-foot Bahamian Navy vessel that was scheduled to deliver food to the Abaco Islands Tuesday night. The Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency planned to distribute more food to residents there Wednesday.

The undersecretary of the United Nations also was scheduled to visit the Bahamas on Wednesday to coordinate humanitarian relief, and a call was scheduled with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minnis said.

As reports of the humanitarian crisis in the Bahamas circulated on newscasts, residents and aid groups in Miami organized collections of food, clothing, personal items and other relief supplies for the island.

Many in South Florida turned to social media to touch base with loved ones on the islands.

In one group chat on WhatsApp that was set up for families searching for loved ones in the Abaco islands, more than 250 people posted more than 700 photos, links and documents after the group was formed on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale resident Walnide Saintilaire, 32, wanted to know if anyone had seen her father’s body. She was asking for a photo to confirm the news she heard: that he had died escaping his home in Murphy Town, Central Abaco, over the weekend.

“To be honest, I didn’t know it was going to be this bad,” she told the Miami Herald.