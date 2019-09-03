Fort Lauderdale airport reopens, but others close as Hurricane Dorian skirts past Florida

Hurricane Dorian is moving away from Florida and some airports are reopening, while others are closing their doors. Miami Herald File

With Hurricane Dorian moving away from Florida, some airports are opening their doors again while others are keeping them closed.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport resumed operations at noon Tuesday. Although, the airport is back open it still advises fliers to contact their airlines to confirm flight times.

Palm Beach International Airport will not be reopening at its previously scheduled time of 3 p.m. Tuesday. The airport says to call your airline for flight information.

Orlando International Airport ceased operations at 2 a.m. Tuesday and does not have an expected time to open again as “it depends on many factors as the storm moves past,” according to the airport.

Not too far away from MCO, Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, closed Monday and does not have a set opening time and day.

Daytona Beach International Airport closed its terminal at 6 p.m. Monday and it will not reopen until Hurricane Dorian has passed and “all safety and security issues have been resolved,” the airport said.

Jacksonville International Airport, Tampa International Airport and Tallahassee International Airport are not closed but are experiencing cancellations. So, they advise checking with airlines to confirm flight times before heading to the airport.

