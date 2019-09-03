Hurricane
Watch as Hurricane Dorian kicks up the surf in Florida
Florida coast already feeling Hurricane Dorian’s strength
Hurricane Dorian is messing with Florida beaches.
Dorian is moving at just 1 mile per hour and is expected to move faster. While Florida isn’t likely to get a direct hit, the waves and surf are showing Dorian’s force.
The coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach will start feeling hurricane conditions Tuesday night as the storm passes offshore.
As of Tuesday morning, videos and pictures from across the state show hurricane conditions along the beaches.
You won’t find surfers trying to catch a wave because many beaches are closed.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook video Tuesday morning showing waves battering the coastline. It also reported several downed trees and light poles due to storm winds, along with power outages.
Heading north, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to stay home, and said all bridges and causeways are closed as tropical storm force winds whip the county. A picture posted by the sheriff’s office shows waves reaching beach-dock steps.
Farther north in Flagler County, Sheriff Rick Staly shot a public service video next to one of the county’s beaches reminding residents of evacuation plans and curfews. The clouds behind him were stormy gray and the waves were crashing on the beach.
Sheriff’s offices aren’t the only ones documenting Dorian’s effects on Florida’s coastline. Reporters across the state have been posting video on social media showing crashing waves and heavy rain.
