Hurricane Dorian hasn’t touched Florida — but the looting has already begun, cops say

Hurricane Dorian’s molasses-like pace has done little to ease the anxiety of Florida.

Three Florida men were arrested on several charges in two separate looting incidents Monday, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say Thaylon Lewis, 43, and Joseph Colombo Jr., 45, were seen loading sandbags into a red Chevrolet pickup just before 5 p.m. at the Tomoka Farms Road/ Interstate 4 overpass in Daytona Beach. The duo was arrested on the scene and charged with theft during a state of emergency. Deputies also stuck Colombo with an additional charge for violating an injunction by possessing a firearm.

Daytona Beach Shores police arrested Jeremy Crouter, 32, on several charges after officers say he attempted to enter hotel rooms. Crouter initially tried to fight off officers and received an additional battery on a law enforcement charge in addition to burglary, resisting arrest and methamphetamine possession.

Court records show all three men are being held in the county’s Branch Jail.

The county issued an evacuation order Monday. Volusia Sheriff Michael Chitwood has repeatedly warned residents that any crimes committed during the state of emergency will carry enhanced penalties.