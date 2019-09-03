Hurricane
With Dorian in rear-view mirror, dockless scooters will return to Miami streets
Two-wheel fiends, rejoice: Dockless scooters are returning to downtown Miami on Tuesday.
In a statement, a city official said scooter providers had gotten the green light to replace scooters that had been removed in the run-up to Hurricane Dorian’s potential landfall.
A total of 750 scooters are available in the city’s District 2, which runs along Biscayne Bay from Coconut Grove to Northwest 79th Street.
