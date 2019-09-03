With Dorian in rear-view mirror, dockless scooters will return to Miami streets

Rental scooters coming to Miami City of Miami considers scooter rentals in certain areas of the city, April 2 ,2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City of Miami considers scooter rentals in certain areas of the city, April 2 ,2019.

Two-wheel fiends, rejoice: Dockless scooters are returning to downtown Miami on Tuesday.

In a statement, a city official said scooter providers had gotten the green light to replace scooters that had been removed in the run-up to Hurricane Dorian’s potential landfall.

A total of 750 scooters are available in the city’s District 2, which runs along Biscayne Bay from Coconut Grove to Northwest 79th Street.