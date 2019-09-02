As Florida waits for Dorian, DeSantis urges people to heed evacuation orders

Floridians make final preparations for Hurricane Dorian Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast.

As Hurricane Dorian nearly stalled over the Bahamas Monday, Florida officials nervously eyed a projected turn north that could still drench the densely populated east coast with storm surge and rainfall and knock out power depending on how closely it skirts the shore.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a Monday morning briefing at the state emergency operations center, continued to urge residents to prepare for the major hurricane, which is expected to lash the coast for days.

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for parts of nearly every county on the state’s eastern seaboard from Palm Beach to Nassau, and DeSantis urged people to heed those orders from local authorities.

“Get out now while you have time or there’s fuel available, and you’ll be safe on the roads,” he said.

Several tolls had been suspended along major roadways to ease evacuations, and DeSantis said he had also expanded the suspension of tolls to include roads in and around Jacksonville, including the First Coast Expressway and the I-295 express lane.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority also suspended tolls on several roads, including SR 408, SR 414, SR 451, SR 453, SR 538 and SR 551.

Florida Power & Light, the main utility company for most of the coastal counties likely to be affected, had pre-staged about 17,000 people to assist with power restoration after the storm comes through, DeSantis said.

Seventy-two assisted living facilities and nursing homes have been evacuated along the coast, according to state officials. Seven hospitals — in Volusia, St. Lucie, Brevard, Martin, Palm Beach and Indian River counties — have been fully evacuated, with an eighth one partially evacuated before Dorian arrives.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said that health officials are monitoring a statewide emergency status system to keep tabs on the status of facilities, though she stressed that emergency responses would be all “locally driven.”

Of thousands of facilities, about 30 along the coast have not been providing updates to the state, she said. She said some AHCA personnel and local authorities had been reaching out to those facilities to monitor their preparedness.

As of Monday morning, Hurricane Dorian had yet take the much-anticipated turn north away from the coast as forecasters predict, lingering about 110 miles off the coat of West Palm Beach. Its winds, with sustained speeds of 155 miles per hour, were expected to batter the Bahamas for much of the day before the storm skirts the Florida coast through Wednesday.

As Dorian’s future track, which has stymied forecasters’ efforts for days, remained uncertain, the state’s emergency operations center stayed at the highest alert levels. State Emergency Response Team logistics chief Eugene Buerkle said in a morning briefing that teams are continuing to move supplies and resources like generators from non-impacted western counties in the Panhandle like Leon and Liberty.

DeSantis continued to warn residents that the storm’s path could still shift slightly, with large consequences.

“Today is a critical day for the direction this storm takes,” DeSantis told the Weather Channel. “It is very close to some of these communities on Florida’s east coast. A wobble here, a wobble there, and you’re looking at potentially catastrophic impacts.”