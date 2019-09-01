Chris Brown cancels concert scheduled for Sunday night at BB&T Center

Singer Chris Brown has canceled his concert the BB&T Center in Sunrise scheduled for Sunday night.

The show was nixed due to growing concerns over Hurricane Dorian, which continues to threaten the South Florida area. No replacement date has been scheduled.

The show, part of the singer’s Indigoat Tour, was set to feature supporting performances by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla, $ign and Joyner Lucas.

Customers who bought tickets through Ticketmaster via phone or online will automatically be refunded. Customers who bought tickets via a Ticketmaster outlet will need to be returned to the point of purchase.

Refunds for customers who bought tickets at the BB&T Center box office will be available during regular business hours, available here.

If you bought your ticket through a third party, you will need to contact the seller directly.