How will Hurricane Dorian impact the Bahamas? It could be a ‘looming catastrophe’

The National Hurricane Center’s map of the tropics shows Hurricane Dorian and two disturbances in the Atlantic that are being monitored on Aug. 31, 2019. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Dorian’s track continued to churn northward and eastward on Saturday, putting much of Florida at relative ease. But the news was only getting worse for the northern Bahamas.

Because not only is the Category 4 storm getting stronger, it is also slowing down. It could possibly linger over the parts of the island chain for several days.

In its 11 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center warned that “a prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of the northwestern Bahamas, particularly on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island.”

“A hurricane warning is in effect for these areas, and residents should listen to advice given by local emergency officials and have their hurricane preparations completed today,” the hurricane center warned.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 4 storm could bring heavy rains capable of life-threatening flash foods are expected over portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeastern U.S. “this weekend through much of the week.”

And the storm could still escalate to a Category 5 before making landfall, warned meteorologist Eric Holthaus on Twitter.

“This is a looming catastrophe for the northern Bahamas,” he tweeted.

At midday on Saturday, Bahamas Press, an online news outlet, was already tweeting video footage of flooding at the harbor of Bay Street, with Hurricane Dorian still 500 miles away. The presence of seasonal “king tides” has made storm surge even more of a threat for coastal communities in the storm’s path.

Hurricane chaser Josh Mogerman late Saturday morning tweeted that he had secured a ticket on the last flight into the Abaco Islands before it shuts down.

“Taking off,” Mogerman tweeted. “Folks on the flight— mostly residents trying to get home to Great Abaco #Bahamas— seem spooked. Flight to doom.”