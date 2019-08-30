Expect some Hurricane Dorian evacuation announcements tomorrow, DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the media during a Friday evening briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

As Hurricane Dorian’s potential track toward Florida narrowed Friday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he expects evacuation announcements in some of Florida’s most threatened counties to be issued Saturday.

But he didn’t wait to warn that people should heed those orders when they arrive.

“If you are in an evacuation zone and there is a mandatory evacuation order, please heed that call,” DeSantis said at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, flanked by state Division of Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz and National Guard commander James Eifert. “There is a danger to your life if you remain in these evacuation zones.”

The counties he cited include Palm Beach, Brevard, Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie, along the central part of Florida’s east coast, where forecasters said Hurricane Dorian could heavily impact the region.

Evacuation orders for these counties could put hundreds of thousands of people from those counties on the road — the total population for the five counties is 2.7 million people. But evacuation orders are often issued by zones based on flooding risk and not all residents affected comply.

Moskowitz said he expects that tolls will be lifted on major roadways when the evacuation announcements are made.

The Category 3 storm is projected to increase in strength to a Category 4, and Florida’s central coast can expect to feel tropical storm-force winds Sunday or Monday.

The storm could also bring potential storm surge heights of up to six feet from Miami to Palm Beach, and up to 11 feet along the Treasure Coast. Officials project those storm surges and Dorian’s potential heavy rainfall could cause significant flooding to major roadways along the evacuation route after the storm.

Moskowitz said the state is putting a hundred pumps, acquired through the Army Corps of Engineers, along those routes in the event of such floods.

DeSantis added state officials are also coordinating with county governments in advance of potential evacuations.

Miami Herald staff writer Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.