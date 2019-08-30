Virgin/Brightline trains suspending service as Dorian swirls

A Brightline train -- now Virgin Trains USA -- arrives at the MiamiCentral station in Overtown. Miami Herald File

Virgin Trains, formerly known as Brightline, will suspend service at noon Saturday as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

The express train will complete all Friday runs. Fares have also been reduced to $5 to help guests “make final storm preparations.”

On Saturday, southbound trains will leave at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon from West Palm Beach; northbound trains will depart Virgin MiamiCentral at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

The group also said rail crossings along its travel corridor will be secured by Florida East Coast Railway in anticipation of gusts reaching 35 mph within the next 72 hours.

Once service is suspended, all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Virgin MiamiCentral will close until train service resumes.

As of Friday, all Tri-Rail, Metrorail, and Metromover trains were running as scheduled.