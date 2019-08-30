If you lose power in Dorian, here’s how to stay updated on when it’ll be restored

If you lose electricity, power and cable companies will keep customers updated via social media or their respective apps.

Many homes will lose power during Hurricane Dorian. That’s why cable and power companies are prepping for the worst.

“We’re actively working with other utilities from across the United States to secure additional crews and equipment and pre-positioning resources in advance of the storm’s landfall, so we are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Florida Power & Light president Eric Silagy.

FPL has nearly 13,000 employees on call to assist with power restoration. The utility recommends downloading the FPL app or texting “Join” to MyFPL (69375) to stay up to date on outages.

When a hurricane affects our area, we have a duty to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for our customers. We’re ready for #Dorian and prepared to answer the call. pic.twitter.com/EMokYyLMTT — FPL (@insideFPL) August 29, 2019

Similarly, cable companies are gearing up with their own disaster response teams.

“Customers rely on us, especially during major storms,” AT&T Southeast President Joe York said. “That’s why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year and do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes.”

AT&T has a Network Disaster Recovery team stocked with hundreds of technology restoration and support trailers awaiting deployment.

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported Xfinity will have almost 200,000 free WiFi hotspots across the state.

Atlantic Broadband, AT&T and Spectrum will provide storm-related updates via social media while Xfinity recommends downloading its MyAccount app.