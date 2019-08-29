Hurricane
What’s open and closed for Labor Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Labor Day:
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.
Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Broward courts: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.
Broward Transit: Sunday schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule.
City of Miami waste and recycling collection: Normal schedule.
Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.
Malls: Most are open.
