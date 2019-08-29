Hurricane

What’s open and closed for Labor Day

Many offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day, which also is the day that Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida.
C.M. GUERRERO Miami Herald file photo

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Labor Day:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.

Broward Transit: Sunday schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule.

City of Miami waste and recycling collection: Normal schedule.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.

Malls: Most are open.

