NASA releases space view of Hurricane Dorian as it intensifies en route to Florida

See Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station Views of HurricaneDorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Views of HurricaneDorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a video of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

See views of #HurricaneDorian from a camera outside the @Space_Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth” NASA posted on Twitter Thursday, adding that the footage had been recorded 1:05 p.m., just as the storm churned over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico.”

The video shows the circular movement of the hurricane at it advanced toward Florida, where it is expected to strike as a Category 4 storm.

Exactly where Dorian will land remains uncertain. But Florida is in the cone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The winds of a category 4 hurricane are in the range of 130 to 156 mph (209-251 km / h). Hurricanes in this category are considered major hurricanes, capable of producing catastrophic damage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and cities along the east coast are preparing to face this powerful hurricane.

Follow Mario J. Pentón Twitter: @mariojose_cuba