Need last-minute hurricane insurance? You still have an option before Dorian lands

If you’re a wait-till-the-last-minute kind of South Floridian, there’s good news for you on the hurricane insurance front.

Citizens, Florida’s taxpayer-owned insurance group, is still offering wind coverage for state properties, the group said Thursday.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn toward Florida, that may come as a relief to many.

A Citizens spokesman said that until a tropical storm or hurricane warning is issued for a part of the state, coverage will still be made available.

Citizens is the state’s back-stop when the private market shuts down. And according to Luis Martínez-Moure, president at Moure Insurance, many private carriers have now stopped offering policies, a scenario that will remain in place until the storm passes.

More information can be found at citizensfla.com.