Boat owners take notice. Here are key tips if Hurricane Dorian hits Florida

The Boat Owners Association of The United States offered tips for boat owners as Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast of Florida. Miami Herald File

With forecasters predicting that Hurricane Dorian could be heading to the east coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm, the Boat Owners Association of the United States is urging anyone who owns a boat to start preparing.

“The best predictor of whether your boat will survive a hurricane is where it’s kept,” the association said in the 2019 BoatUS Magazine hurricane preparation guide. “Just as in real estate, the three most important considerations should be location, location, location.”

The association is offering hurricane-planning help for boat owners, including a sampling of marina plans and a hurricane preparedness guide.

Here are some tips from BoatUS and West Marine:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before the storm

▪ Relocate boat to safe location and secure it

▪ Remove sails, canvas, dodgers and Bimini frames to reduce potential for wind damage

▪ Decks should be cleared so there are no flying projectiles

▪ Seal openings and make boats watertight

▪ Interior engine, toilet, and sink seacocks/valves should be closed

▪ Valuables, including electronics and fishing equipment, should be removed

▪ Boats in marinas should be locked and a key should be left with a marina manager

After the storm

▪ If your boat is in a marina, don’t enter until restrictions are lifted

▪ Take photos of the boat and damage

▪ After you are able to assess the damage, call your insurance company and file a claim

▪ Dry water-damaged areas as soon as possible

▪ If you suspect water got into the engine, flush it as soon as possible





For more information visit BoatUS.com/Hurricanes.