Hurricane

Boat owners take notice. Here are key tips if Hurricane Dorian hits Florida

The Boat Owners Association of The United States offered tips for boat owners as Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast of Florida.
The Boat Owners Association of The United States offered tips for boat owners as Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast of Florida. Miami Herald File

With forecasters predicting that Hurricane Dorian could be heading to the east coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm, the Boat Owners Association of the United States is urging anyone who owns a boat to start preparing.

“The best predictor of whether your boat will survive a hurricane is where it’s kept,” the association said in the 2019 BoatUS Magazine hurricane preparation guide. “Just as in real estate, the three most important considerations should be location, location, location.”

The association is offering hurricane-planning help for boat owners, including a sampling of marina plans and a hurricane preparedness guide.

Here are some tips from BoatUS and West Marine:

Before the storm

Relocate boat to safe location and secure it

Remove sails, canvas, dodgers and Bimini frames to reduce potential for wind damage

Decks should be cleared so there are no flying projectiles

Seal openings and make boats watertight

Interior engine, toilet, and sink seacocks/valves should be closed

Valuables, including electronics and fishing equipment, should be removed

Boats in marinas should be locked and a key should be left with a marina manager

After the storm

If your boat is in a marina, don’t enter until restrictions are lifted

Take photos of the boat and damage

After you are able to assess the damage, call your insurance company and file a claim

Dry water-damaged areas as soon as possible

If you suspect water got into the engine, flush it as soon as possible

For more information visit BoatUS.com/Hurricanes.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  