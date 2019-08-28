Hurricane

Dorian is officially a hurricane, Florida peeps. Here come the memes

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019.
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

Sorry to break it to you.

Dorian is now officially a hurricane and could make a Florida landfall Monday as a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update, issued at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

What’s a Cat 3? One that has maximum sustained winds of from 111 to 129 mph., strong enough to tear off roofs, blow over street signs and down trees. But Floridians, we’re used to all that.

Though we can’t make light of the situation, others on the Internet will, in the form of, yes, memes.

We gathered up a few of our favorites.

No hurricane would be complete without mention of storm chaser/weatherman Jim Cantore. If he’s in your neck of the woods, that means you shouldn’t be.

A new meme making the rounds shows a woman in a bikini sunning herself. She sits relaxed in exactly the same position in five different frames starting with Tropical Storm, Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The final frame, for Category 5, features a close-up of Kim Kardashian looking mildly distressed.

Another celebrity that made into the Dorian meme mix is Leonardo DiCaprio in the famous chest-beating scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The joke is that this is how Floridians react when told to evacuate.

Hurricane tip #1! Incase you’re in the path of Dorian

Other people are finding humor in posting about their hurricane preparedness kit, which often includes alcohol and candy.

We have a possible category 3 hurricane in the gulf. It may make landfall this Labor Day weekend. Hurricanes trajectory or path are so unpredictable. We wait and wait. The difference between a seasoned Floridian and a transplant is what we do. We make sure we calmly fill our gas tanks, stock up on non perishable foods, buy plenty of water. Also, if it is Cat 3 or higher we prepare to board up. Now we do this calmly. Transplants freak out. They may wait to fill there tanks and then freak when the lines for gas are 20 cars long or the gas stations run out. That is scary when that happens. Also, transplants do not have a hurricane kit. Very very important to have a hurricane kit. I am not picking on them. They do not know. We all did not know at one point. Water will run out if you dont buy it several days before the storm. Most importantly stay calm. My suggestion is stay calm dont freak until Dennis Phillips tells you too. When Dennis freaks out we all freak out. Thank you Jennifer Nuskabel for this hysterical quote #hurricane #prepared#safety #staycalm #itprobablywontevenhitus

A big theme is complaining how long it takes for a storm to come: One quote circulating merely says, “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle.” Amen.

Awww. Who doesn’t like to look at adorable animals while figuring out how to shutter your home and flee to your in-laws? Post more pics of your pets, please.

