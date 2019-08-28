Dorian is officially a hurricane, Florida peeps. Here come the memes

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

Sorry to break it to you.

Dorian is now officially a hurricane and could make a Florida landfall Monday as a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update, issued at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

What’s a Cat 3? One that has maximum sustained winds of from 111 to 129 mph., strong enough to tear off roofs, blow over street signs and down trees. But Floridians, we’re used to all that.

Though we can’t make light of the situation, others on the Internet will, in the form of, yes, memes.

We gathered up a few of our favorites.

It’s my favorite hurricane meme! NOW GIVE ME THE BEER pic.twitter.com/qC9T5AkE5A — Ashley W. (@ashferddd) August 27, 2019

No hurricane would be complete without mention of storm chaser/weatherman Jim Cantore. If he’s in your neck of the woods, that means you shouldn’t be.

All my Florida peeps past and present will get this hurricane meme pic.twitter.com/SfCmA36Ssz — UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) August 28, 2019

A new meme making the rounds shows a woman in a bikini sunning herself. She sits relaxed in exactly the same position in five different frames starting with Tropical Storm, Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The final frame, for Category 5, features a close-up of Kim Kardashian looking mildly distressed.

Another celebrity that made into the Dorian meme mix is Leonardo DiCaprio in the famous chest-beating scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The joke is that this is how Floridians react when told to evacuate.

Other people are finding humor in posting about their hurricane preparedness kit, which often includes alcohol and candy.

A big theme is complaining how long it takes for a storm to come: One quote circulating merely says, “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle.” Amen.

Awww. Who doesn’t like to look at adorable animals while figuring out how to shutter your home and flee to your in-laws? Post more pics of your pets, please.