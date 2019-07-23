The tropical depression by the Bahamas dissolved, but South Florida will still get rain

This hurricane season you should ‘know your home’ As the 2019 hurricane season approaches, Manatee County officials are asking homeowners and renters to know when their home was built so they have a better idea of whether to evacuate their home in a hurricane event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 hurricane season approaches, Manatee County officials are asking homeowners and renters to know when their home was built so they have a better idea of whether to evacuate their home in a hurricane event.

The tropical depression lurking near the Bahamas this week has dissolved, but it will still bring some showers to South Florida.

The National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. report showed tropical disturbance three has broken up and moved north before it could get too close to Florida’s east coast. The remnants of the storm will bring rain to South Florida this afternoon, mainly in the interior and east coast.

“Localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the main impacts with these storms,” wrote NWS Meterologist Chuck Caracozza. “There could be some street flooding in the poor drainage areas.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm remnants will head north-northeast.

