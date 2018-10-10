Michael’s storm surge moves quickly ashore in Destin, Florida
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
A hard-charging Hurricane Michael strengthened to a ferocious Category 4 storm overnight, battering the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning with tropical storm-force winds as it quickly approached the coast.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Michael as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 145 mph. at landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas and Virginia.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Kirk in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory. The fast-developing system is about 450 miles from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.
The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Depression Eleven near the Windward Islands in the Atlantic, although it is expected to dissipate. A system off the African coast could become a tropical storm this weekend.
