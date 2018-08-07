Debby forms far away in the Atlantic, expected to head away from the U.S.

Subtropical storm Debby formed in the far away North Atlantic on Tuesday, the second subtropical storm in a season that has already churned out two hurricanes.
Debby, located more than 1,100 miles west of the Azores, is not expected to impact the U.S. as it moves to the north, northeast in the coming days over cool waters. In their latest advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said there’s a chance the storm could become a tropical storm, but they don’t expect it to intensify and predict it will likely fizzle out over the next two days.
Debby was moving north at about 16 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.
Debby arrives just as the season enters what is historically the peak of activity, which ends Nov. 30. On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its regular mid-season update on projected storms.
In May, NOAA forecast 10 to six named storms and one to four major hurricanes. However, thick Saharan dust and cooler than normal waters in the Atlantic have so far helped keep the season in check after a busy start. Alberto, also a subtropical storm, arrived in May before the season officially started, and plowed through the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in the Florida panhandle with tropical storm force winds. Hurricanes Beryl and Chris followed in July, but veered away from the U.S. coast.
