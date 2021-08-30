Ida’s remnants to ‘inundate’ Mississippi with rain, storm surge this week

Heavy rain, flash flooding and “dangerous” storm surge remain threats for much of coastal Mississippi as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida continue moving inland.

The powerful storm system, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, continued its trek north-northeast into western Mississippi on Monday afternoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ida has slowed to a crawl, however, traveling at just 9 mph.

As #Ida moves inland, heavy rainfall and flooding impacts are expected to spread across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, the central and southern Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zlUaWgDGic — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2021

The storm has already dumped more than 10 inches of rain across southern Louisiana and Mississippi, and is expected to dump an additional 2 to 4 inches through Tuesday “with localized higher amounts possible,” forecasters say. Some areas, especially low lying ones, could see maximum accumulations of 24 inches.

“Dangerous storm surge inundation will continue into [Monday] afternoon along portions of the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama,” according to the NHC. Heavy rainfall will last through the evening across areas of southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama, causing “considerable flash and urban flooding, and significant river flooding impacts.”

A flash flood warning was issued for Biloxi, Pascagoula and Gautier, Mississippi on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, and rising floodwaters has prompted water rescues in nearby Jackson County.

“Almost every street is taking on water,” Pascagoula police said, The Sun Herald reported. “For your safety, we are asking everyone to please STAY OFF THE ROADS! We have roads collecting water that do not normally flood.”

Middle and northern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle will also see heavy downpours over the next few days as Ida pushes northeast toward the Middle Tennessee and Ohio valleys, weather officials say.

Emergency Manager in Jackson County, MS reported to us high water rescues are ongoing. Avoid the area. Remember turn around, don't drown! Please be safe along the coast today! #mswx #lawx — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

