What’s in store for Miami this week? More rain and heat, forecasters say

South Floridians can expect to see a mixed bag of sunny and cloudy weather conditions, with the possibility of precipitation increasing as the week progresses. dvarela@miamiherald.com

If there’s anything Miami-Dade should expect this week — it’s more rain and more heat, forecasters at the National Weather Service say.

“It’s what we tend to expect this time of year: daily showers and thunderstorms,” said lead forecaster Robert Frye. “The chances of rain will be increasing pretty much all week.”

The sun’s angle will also be strong, Frye said, noting that temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

“The closer you are to the water, the cooler the temperature will be. And by ‘cool’ I still mean still pretty hot.”

On Sunday, it was so hot — 108 degrees— that federal forecasters were close to issuing an extreme heat warning.

“Once it’s 108 degrees, it warrants an advisory,” Frye said. “However, it has to stay at 108 degrees for a minimum of two hours and we were just shy of that benchmark.”