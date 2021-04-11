Severe storms expected through Sunday night. Hail, tornadoes and waterspouts possible

Severe storms are expected Sunday evening throughout much of South Florida — with the greatest threat being damaging straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Federal forecasters in Miami note that “hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.” Heavy rain will also raise the potential for waterspouts and localized urban flooding in several regions of South Florida.

Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and Mainland Monroe Counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

Forecasters are also warning boaters in Sunny Isles, Key Biscayne, Hallandale, Cape Florida, Virginia Key, Bay Harbor Islands, Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Golden Beach, Surfside, Coral Gables, North Bay Village and Indian Creek. The “special marine warning” is active until 8 p.m.

“Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater will be possible with thunderstorms today,” meteorologists at the National Weather Service said in a statement. “In addition, elevated winds across the local waters will be hazardous for boating today.”

Warnings were also made on Twitter.

“Out at Miami Beach this afternoon? See those dark storm clouds to the north? They’re heading your way! Lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain should arrive shortly. Now’s the time to seek safe indoor shelter,” the agency said.