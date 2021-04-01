Weather

Miami-Dade, Broward under strong thunderstorm and possible flooding warnings, NWS says

NWS

Much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are under weather advisories Thursday evening.

Until 7:45 p.m., coastal Broward and Miami-Dade are under threat of strong thunderstorms, the National Weather Service tweeted. Authorities are advising to stay inside and be alert of the weather. Funnel clouds may also be seen.

This large area includes Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Surfside and Hallandale.

A marine weather alert for strong thunderstorms and waterspouts was also put out for the waters near Broward and Miami-Dade’s coast.

Until 8:45 p.m., forecasters warn of minor flooding along north Miami-Dade’s coast and south Broward’s coast. Highways, streets and underpasses may flood.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service