Weather
Miami-Dade, Broward under strong thunderstorm and possible flooding warnings, NWS says
Much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are under weather advisories Thursday evening.
Until 7:45 p.m., coastal Broward and Miami-Dade are under threat of strong thunderstorms, the National Weather Service tweeted. Authorities are advising to stay inside and be alert of the weather. Funnel clouds may also be seen.
This large area includes Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Surfside and Hallandale.
A marine weather alert for strong thunderstorms and waterspouts was also put out for the waters near Broward and Miami-Dade’s coast.
Until 8:45 p.m., forecasters warn of minor flooding along north Miami-Dade’s coast and south Broward’s coast. Highways, streets and underpasses may flood.
Comments