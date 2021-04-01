Miami-Dade, Broward under strong thunderstorm and possible flooding warnings, NWS says

NWS

Much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are under weather advisories Thursday evening.

Until 7:45 p.m., coastal Broward and Miami-Dade are under threat of strong thunderstorms, the National Weather Service tweeted. Authorities are advising to stay inside and be alert of the weather. Funnel clouds may also be seen.

This large area includes Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Surfside and Hallandale.

Significant Weather Advisory: Significant Weather Advisory for Northern Miami-dade and Southern Broward Counties until 745 PM EDT. https://t.co/f7h79iB0C1 #flwx pic.twitter.com/VsGtlM1Cxm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 1, 2021

A marine weather alert for strong thunderstorms and waterspouts was also put out for the waters near Broward and Miami-Dade’s coast.

Until 8:45 p.m., forecasters warn of minor flooding along north Miami-Dade’s coast and south Broward’s coast. Highways, streets and underpasses may flood.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory. https://t.co/CJAAsnEAj1 #flwx pic.twitter.com/JyDZF5lk6H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 1, 2021