Get your sweater, it will be brisk in Broward. Cold weather emergency to go into effect.

Broward County will be under a cold weather emergency overnight Saturday as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s. NWS

Brace yourself for a cold night in Broward as the National Weather Service placed the county under a Cold Weather Emergency on Saturday.

The Service is predicting a clear overnight with wind chill in the upper 30s to low 40s in Broward. The emergency will last from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday to Sunday.

The county is advising the homeless to go to the Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, no later than 5:30 p.m Saturday to be taken to special cold-night shelters.

If the weather warms or cools before 1 p.m. Saturday, Broward will give updates on the emergency declaration.

Any questions or additional information on the homeless plan in the county can be found by calling, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.