As Tropical Storm Humberto turns (eventually), another system has 70% chance of forming

While Tropical Storm Humberto and its 60 mph sustained winds slide north-northwest a 7 mph before likely swinging away from the U.S. East Coast, the next system in this month’s stormy conga line is coming across the Atlantic Ocean.

This ribbon of nasty weather goes by only “Disturbance No. 1” now, but the National Hurricane Center said at Sunday’s 8 a.m. Tropical Weather Outlook there’s 70 percent chance of Disturbance No. 1 forming into a system in five days.

“Shower activity remains disorganized” the forecast says, but “Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for gradual development through the middle of the week,and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.”

Another system coming toward the Texas Gulf Coast projects as having only a 10 percent chance of forming before it reaches land late Monday or Tuesday.

Humberto now is 100 miles north of the northwest side of the Bahamas.

National Hurricane Center