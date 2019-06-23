Yes, it’s really hot. And Miami-Dade has a new record to show for it

Emily Moore, at center, jumps into the cool 77 degrees waters of Venetian Pool in Coral Gables as she participates in the Most Maximizing Out of School Time Summer Camp field trip from Fort Lauderdale’s Center for Hearing and Communication on Friday, June 21, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

No, it’s not just you — it really is hotter than normal (even by South Florida standards).

On Sunday, Miami-Dade broke a heat record set in 1996 by hitting 95 degrees at Miami International Airport, a degree hotter than the previous record. Marathon tied a record set in 2018 with 93 degrees.

And the average temperature for this time of the year, according to the National Weather Service: 90 degrees.

Jun 23: New record high set at #MIA today! We reached 95°F earlier today, breaking the old record of 94°F set in 1996. Quicker Gulf & Atlantic sea breezes kept our other climate sites below record. pic.twitter.com/7xfUzffM1R — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 23, 2019

“According to the stats, we are definitely above normal,” said meteorologist Barry Baxter, pointing to a ridge of high pressure over South Florida as the culprit. “We’re looking at another couple days of this.”

Baxter said that Monday and possibly Tuesday will also be really hot — with the heat index making it feel like over 100 degrees — but then South Florida will likely go back to the typical summer pattern of afternoon storms.

By Wednesday the rain chance increases to 30 to 50 percent chance for much of South Florida. And it might feel a tad bit less steamy.

“It will depend on the sea breeze,” he said.