Broward County declares cold weather emergency. Here’s where the homeless should go

Broward County has declared a cold weather emergency for Sunday night through Monday morning, officials say.
As temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s, and perhaps even high 30s, the cold weather emergency will be from 6:30 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, according to Rebecca McGuire, Broward County’s human services administrator.
Those who are homeless are advised to report to the following pickup and/or shelter locations by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:
▪ City of Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd (SE Corner)
(Pickup Location Only)
▪ City of Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
▪ City of Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott Street
(Shelter Location Only)
If the weather forecasts change, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be cancelled or extended, McGuire added.
“Please notify homeless persons in your area of this advisement,” she said.
