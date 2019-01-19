Weather

Broward County declares cold weather emergency. Here’s where the homeless should go

By Monique O. Madan

January 19, 2019 09:10 PM

Broward County has declared a cold weather emergency for Sunday night through Monday morning, officials say.

As temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s, and perhaps even high 30s, the cold weather emergency will be from 6:30 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, according to Rebecca McGuire, Broward County’s human services administrator.

Those who are homeless are advised to report to the following pickup and/or shelter locations by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:

City of Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd (SE Corner)

(Pickup Location Only)

City of Fort Lauderdale

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

City of Hollywood

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott Street

(Shelter Location Only)

If the weather forecasts change, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be cancelled or extended, McGuire added.

“Please notify homeless persons in your area of this advisement,” she said.

If you have any questions or need additional information on the Homeless plan for your area, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.

