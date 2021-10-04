Miami Herald Logo
Forecasters are watching three systems, and one is a disturbance near the Bahamas

As Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas.

The disturbance carried a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers over the southeastern Bahamas and its adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwestward through late this weekend,” into the open waters east of Florida’s east coast, forecasters wrote.

The system has a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

Sam, a Category 2 hurricane, was about 465 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving northeast at near 30 mph. The forecast shows Sam weakening soon and turning into a powerful post-tropical cyclone by early Tuesday.

Victor is also still trudging along the Atlantic as a tropical depression about 1,300 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say it should vanish later Monday.

