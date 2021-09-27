Did you feel it? It’s fall in Miami, at least for now, and you can sweat a little less

Aerial view of downtown Miami on Monday, May 10, 2021. Miami Herald File

It’s not exactly churros and hot chocolate weather yet in Miami, but we’re getting there.

If you swung open your door or cracked open your window early Monday, you could feel it in the air. Yes, South Florida was less humid, and the morning temperature dipped into the low-70s.

And the best thing? You can expect the dry air and sunny skies to stretch into the week.

South Florida is finally getting a taste of fall in the final week of September, with the coolest low temperatures since mid-July, said Craig Setzer, CBS4 chief meteorologist.

Refreshing start to the last week of Sept with the coolest lows since mid July this morning, expect at MIA where the heat island effect stands out.

Some upper 60s possible over inland areas next few nights. Enjoy the summer break, humidity returns by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/rbS1b360xT — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 27, 2021

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sammy Hadi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said this is not a cold front — but a shift from tropical air to drier air. Rather than air coming from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, a front is moving south from northeastern states, traveling across the Atlantic and into South Florida.

“For September, it’s good to have one of these come in, especially when we dealt with humid weather for the last two or three months,” Hadi said.

Sep 27 @ 730am - Good morning South Florida! It's a beautiful cloud-free start to the day here in #Miami. Are you ready for a dry weather day? Should be pretty pleasant out! #flwx pic.twitter.com/LpTiRCNA4n — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2021

The weather service reported dry air pushed into the region Sunday night and temperatures dipped into the upper-60s across Lake Okeechobee and surrounding South-Central Florida areas.

A drier air mass will push into the region tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s across the Lake Okeechobee region. #flwx. pic.twitter.com/UohaudpHN6 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

But despite the blue skies, there’s still danger out there. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents for Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward beaches on Monday and Tuesday. An increased risk of rip currents will continue through the middle of the week.

“You can still go to the beach, but it’s best to swim within distance of a lifeguard,” he said.

With the drop in humidity, Hadi said the afternoon high temperature will be slightly cooler through the week, by a couple of degrees. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-80s instead of around 90. And as October begins, thunderstorms will return.

South Florida residents and visitors can expect 30 to 35 miles per hour winds with showers, along with an increase in isolated thunderstorms Wednesday to Sunday.

“It’s going to be a brief pause,” Hadi said, “a brief little sliver of dry air before we get back into another summertime pattern toward the end of this week.”