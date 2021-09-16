Two Atlantic disturbances could be tropical depressions soon. There’s another wave too

Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.

None of the systems are currently a threat to Florida.

The disturbance closest to the United States is several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the outer Banks of North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect the system will turn into a tropical depression in the next day or two as it moves north-northwest to northward off the southeast U.S. coast.

It has a 70% chance of formation in the next two to five days.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coast later this week,” the hurricane center said.

There are three disturbances being monitored early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions this week as they move across the Atlantic, forecasters said. National Hurricane Center

The other disturbance forecasters are closely monitoring was producing showers and thunderstorms in the far eastern Atlantic early Thursday, about 500 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

While satellite data indicates that the system still lacks a well-defined center, the environmental conditions are favorable for development, according to the hurricane center.

As of the 2 a.m. Thursday advisory, forecasters expect the disturbance will turn into a tropical depression in the next couple of days as it moves west to west-northwest across the Atlantic.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It has an 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation in the next five days.

Right behind it is a tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the end of the week. Forecasters expect environmental conditions will be “somewhat conducive” for development as it moves west-northwest to northwest over the Atlantic.

However, its formation chances remain low at 10% for the next 48 hours and 20% through the next five days.

As for the remnants of Nicholas, the hurricane center issued its final advisory on the system early Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center will continue to provide updates on as long as the system remains a flood threat.

The next storm names on the list are Odette and Peter.