Want to beat the rain odds this week? You’ll need to move around your outdoor activities

That blended afternoon sky in Miami-Dade on Sept. 14, 2021, is a hint of what to expect weather-wise over the week. Blue sky mornings yielding to possible showers and thunderstorms.

South Florida could see more wet and windy weather on Thursday, with the week’s highest rain chance in the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Thursday’s rain chances are 60%. Wednesday through the weekend and into Monday keeps that forecast at 60%, the service said.

Sep 14th - Showers and thunderstorms will develop across portions of South Florida this afternoon. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the primary hazards with the strongest thunderstorm activity today. Greatest coverage will be across the Gulf coast and Lake region. #flwx pic.twitter.com/OhoPVUpIwg — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 14, 2021

According to the service’s hazardous weather outlook, these scattered to numerous thunderstorms and their frequent lightning could bring on waterspouts, winds gusts topping 40 mph and possible flooding.

The Florida Keys’ highest chance, however, was Tuesday afternoon’s 50% before settling into a 40% to 30% rain chance through Monday.

No hazardous warnings in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s wetter in Bradenton, with nearly two-thirds of the region getting a soaking Tuesday afternoon. The pattern should continue in the 60% range through Sunday, according to Tampa Bay meteorologists.

The change, according to NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg in Miami, is the timing.

Look for a return to afternoon, rather than morning, rains mid-week, he said on Twitter.

We transition from first half of the day rainfall to afternoon storms later this week. Look for rain chances to rise as well. We may see pullback in rain this weekend. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/quv0xHe7T1 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 14, 2021

Highs are expected to reach the low-90s, upper-80s, in the Keys to Palm Beach County. Lows in the upper-70s. Apparently this suggests our grocery cooler’s stocking of pumpkin spice coffee creamers and limited-time edition yogurts aren’t the only indication fall is approaching.