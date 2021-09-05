Weather News
Portions of Miami-Dade under a flood advisory Sunday night. Storms to return Labor Day.
The Labor Day holiday forecast calls for Sunday’s storms to clear out by Monday morning — only to return in the afternoon.
The National Weather Forecast says Monday will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning — but with storms increasingly likely by the afternoon. The overall chance of rain is 60%.
Temperature highs will reach the low 90s, with slight winds from the northwest.
Meanwhile, Sunday saw the NWS issue a flood advisory until 6 p.m. for northern Miami-Dade, including parts of Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, Little Haiti, Gladeview and West Little River. As much as two inches of rain fell Sunday.
A National Weather Service forecaster told the Miami Herald there was not a specific storm system moving in; instead, the storms are simply typical afternoon thunderclouds forming and moving through the area.
The NWS also said that heavy rain and some breezy to gusty winds are possible with the shower and thunderstorm activity through late afternoon Sunday.
