Portions of Miami-Dade under a flood advisory Sunday night. Storms to return Labor Day.

The Labor Day holiday forecast calls for Sunday’s storms to clear out by Monday morning — only to return in the afternoon.

The National Weather Forecast says Monday will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning — but with storms increasingly likely by the afternoon. The overall chance of rain is 60%.

Temperature highs will reach the low 90s, with slight winds from the northwest.

Meanwhile, Sunday saw the NWS issue a flood advisory until 6 p.m. for northern Miami-Dade, including parts of Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, Little Haiti, Gladeview and West Little River. As much as two inches of rain fell Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-dade County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/ZwBwi5AwCc #flwx pic.twitter.com/hUxTCaTWiv — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 5, 2021

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A National Weather Service forecaster told the Miami Herald there was not a specific storm system moving in; instead, the storms are simply typical afternoon thunderclouds forming and moving through the area.

The NWS also said that heavy rain and some breezy to gusty winds are possible with the shower and thunderstorm activity through late afternoon Sunday.

Sep 5th - A quick check on the radar on this Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and some breezy to gusty winds are possible with the shower and thunderstorm activity through late afternoon. #flwx pic.twitter.com/YtjD907tuA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 5, 2021