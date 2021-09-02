Weather News
Miami-Dade under flash flood warning after thunderstorms dropped up to 7 inches of rain
After thunderstorms drenched South Florida, flash flood warnings now are in effect for a large portion of Miami-Dade County on Thursday evening.
Doppler radar indicated 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen, the National Weather Service said. Northern Miami-Dade will be under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.
Some areas under the watch are Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Kendall, Doral, Miami Springs, Sunset, Tamiami, the University Of Miami and West Kendall.
Flash flooding could occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Forecasters are advising commuters to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads — as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Other recommendations include people aware of their surroundings and not driving on flooded roads.
Andrew Hagen, a Meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center, tweeted photos of one foot deep waters in Brickell, in the area of I was standing on Southwest 10th Street and Southwest First Avenue.
