Miami-Dade under flash flood warning after thunderstorms dropped up to 7 inches of rain

Many cities in Miami-Dade County are under a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m. as earlier thunderstorms brought down 3 to 7 inches of rain. NWS

After thunderstorms drenched South Florida, flash flood warnings now are in effect for a large portion of Miami-Dade County on Thursday evening.

Doppler radar indicated 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen, the National Weather Service said. Northern Miami-Dade will be under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.

Some areas under the watch are Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Kendall, Doral, Miami Springs, Sunset, Tamiami, the University Of Miami and West Kendall.

Flash flooding could occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Forecasters are advising commuters to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads — as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Other recommendations include people aware of their surroundings and not driving on flooded roads.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Andrew Hagen, a Meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center, tweeted photos of one foot deep waters in Brickell, in the area of I was standing on Southwest 10th Street and Southwest First Avenue.

Water 1 foot deep on SW 9th St…between miami ave & SW 1st Ave…in Mary Brickell village. Very close to coming in restaurants/stores/buildings. pic.twitter.com/a0rO5K0hrC — Andrew Hagen (@AndrewHagen) September 2, 2021