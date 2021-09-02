Hurricane Larry has formed and it’s forecast to be a major storm, possibly a Cat 4

Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and possibly a Cat 4 by Monday.

Larry is not expected to affect Florida.

The Category 1 hurricane was about 545 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic early Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of nearly 75 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 15 miles from the center.

Larry is forecast to move quickly toward the west at 20 mph. It should then gradually turn west-northwest and slightly slow down Friday, when it’s also forecast to turn into a major hurricane, likely a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 115 to 125 mph.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast shows Larry flirting with Category 4 status by early next week. The storm is expected to gain maximum sustained winds of 130 mph by early Monday, the minimum needed to be considered a Cat 4. The forecast then shows it weakening back into a Cat 3.

Another disturbance

Forecasters are also monitoring a disturbance near the coast of Nicaragua that has a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance through the next five days, as of the 8 a.m. update.

“Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend,” according to forecasters.