Will Saharan dust affect Miami weather forecast? There’s one good thing about the haze

Saharan dust lingers over South Florida on Monday, with another plume on the way.

Besides causing allergies to act up, the dust should lower the region’s rain chances for the first day of school in Miami-Dade County public schools.

Saharan dust reduces South Florida’s rain chances to below normal but doesn’t completely stop it, according to the National Weather Service. And yes, scattered thunderstorms will still be possible, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

By the afternoon, it will also be “hot, hazy and humid,” said WSVN Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

“Highs in the 90’s and feeling like the triple digits. Pack an extra bottle or two of water before stepping outside the door,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BACK TO SCHOOL- Look for a spotty shower at best this morning. By the afternoon, it will be hot, hazy and humid. Highs in the 90's and feeling like the triple digits. Pack an extra bottle or two of water before stepping outside the door. Have a great first of school! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jvn8lWmfsA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 23, 2021

Monday’s forecast is calling for a 20% of rain in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties and a 30% chance of rain in Broward County. One or two strong storms will be possible in South Florida.

“The primary threat is lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rainfall,” according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook. The small hail will be possible across the Lake Okeechobee region during the strongest storms Monday afternoon.

Forecasters expect another plume of Saharan dust to arrive into South Florida later Monday or early Tuesday, so hazy skies will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday. That could cut visibility on the road, so drive carefully.

On Wednesday, the dust shouldn’t affect weather patterns. Expect 40% of rain Wednesday and 50% chance of rain Thursday through Friday in Miami-Dade, according to the weather service. In Broward, rain chance will range from 30% to 50%. In the Keys, the chance of rain this week ranges between 20 to 30%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The hazardous weather outlook expects isolated to scattered thunderstorms, rip currents along the Atlantic coast and temperatures that feel like they’re in the lower to mid-100s for the rest of the week.

Aug 23 - Another day of dusty skies and widely scattered thunderstorms focusing over the interior and Gulf Coast this afternoon. A few strong storms with locally gusty winds and small hail will be possible. Have a good week South Florida! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/184ZyLLaJJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 23, 2021