South Florida forecast: First comes hazardous heat, then heavy storms and flooding

“Hot town, summer in the city/Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty,” goes the old song. And that uncomfortable feeling is so on the mark Saturday in South Florida.

“It’s not even midday and the heat index values are already over 100F in many parts of South Florida!” the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted at 10:20 a.m.

While the exclamation point suggests bemusement, the service is also dead serious when its meteorologists added, “These are dangerous levels of heat which will persist for the rest of the day. Please limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated.”

July 31st 1020 AM: It's not even midday and the heat index values are already over 100F in many parts of South Florida! These are dangerous levels of heat which will persist for the rest of the day. Please limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated! More safety tips below. pic.twitter.com/IZGb6d6yiT — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2021

South Florida sauna

In addition to the risk for heat stroke, that “dirty and gritty” back of our necks could be washed down by some possible scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the de riguer summertime hazardous weather outlook. These could bring a lot of lightning, heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, and gusty winds over 45 mph. Also, possible waterspouts for those out on the water.

All that said, Saturday won’t be a washout because drier air in the mix will keep those storms spotty, says WSVN meteorologist Erika Delgado. Rain chances are at 20% Saturday and 40% Sunday, with highs of 90 and a heat index in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

Showers have been developing across our South Florida local waters but having a difficult time holding together as they approach the coastline. This is the reason why - drier air has moves in to our area. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WP6OR1Gg6U — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) July 31, 2021

An increasingly unsettled pattern may emerge by mid-week, however, that could bring an elevated risk of flooding rainfall, the weather service said.

Rain chances are at 60% Monday and Tuesday and remain unsettled at that mark through Friday.

What the Keys may experience

The Florida Keys may also get a taste of the summer wetness but it may be from sweat more than rain. Yes, there is a chance of rain through the week. But rather than Miami-Dade’s 60%, the Keys is looking at 40%.

But those 90 degree temperatures, along with what it really feels like, matches the rest of South Florida.