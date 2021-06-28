Weather News

Weather alert: A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of South Miami-Dade

A flash flood warning was issued Monday by the National Weather Service for an area of southern Miami-Dade County that includes Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Goulds.

The warning runs until 1:30 p.m. for an area with a population of about 145,000 people.

A flash flood warning means “Dangerous flash flooding is happening or will happen soon.” The NWS reminds drivers that it’s never a good move to drive through flooded roads.

Flash Flood Warning June 28.jpg
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 10:27 a.m. National Weather Service

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service