Weather alert: A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of South Miami-Dade

A flash flood warning was issued Monday by the National Weather Service for an area of southern Miami-Dade County that includes Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Goulds.

The warning runs until 1:30 p.m. for an area with a population of about 145,000 people.

A flash flood warning means “Dangerous flash flooding is happening or will happen soon.” The NWS reminds drivers that it’s never a good move to drive through flooded roads.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 10:27 a.m. National Weather Service