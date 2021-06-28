Weather News
Weather alert: A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of South Miami-Dade
A flash flood warning was issued Monday by the National Weather Service for an area of southern Miami-Dade County that includes Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Goulds.
The warning runs until 1:30 p.m. for an area with a population of about 145,000 people.
A flash flood warning means “Dangerous flash flooding is happening or will happen soon.” The NWS reminds drivers that it’s never a good move to drive through flooded roads.
