Forecasters watching disturbance as Claudette’s remnants dissipate in the Atlantic

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave that is approaching the Caribbean Sea and has a low chance of development this week.

The disturbance was producing disorganized showers and some thunderstorms about 650 miles east-southeast of the Windward islands, as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. Tuesday advisory.

The system, which is forecast to move west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, has a 30% of formation in the next two to five days. The hurricane center said the system is expected to meet upper-level winds by Thursday, which should make it less conducive for further organization.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette have dissipated in the Atlantic, according to the final advisory issued at 11 p.m. Monday.