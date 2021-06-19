Weather News
Scenes from Claudette across the Gulf Coast: Flooded homes and cars, tornadoes, gators
Tropical Storm Claudette barreled through the Mississippi Gulf Coast overnight and into the early parts of the morning Saturday, dumping heavy rain and causing flash flooding and tornadoes.
The tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving north-northeast near central Alabama and is expected to dump more rain there and in Georgia through the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida felt Claudette’s wrath on Friday and Saturday.
In Hancock County, many streets in low-lying areas are still flooded out. Part of Mississippi 604 in Pearlington is closed due to floodwater.
Many parts of U.S. 90 from Pass Christian to Biloxi are closed due to sand and flooding.
Check out scenes of Claudette’s aftermath across the Gulf Coast region that shows flooded out streets and homes on the Coast and in Slidell, heavy rain, tornado destruction in Alabama, wind howling in Gulf Shores and an alligator appearance in Louisiana.
