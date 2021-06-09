School’s out. Let’s vacation. Will Florida’s weather cooperate? And where can you find snow?

Hitting the road this week? Wondering what the weather’s going to be like as schools let out, COVID restrictions lift, and the thought of piling into the car (or plane) for a getaway entices?

And where can you still find some snow in June?

Here’s what we know.

June 9th...

Another "hot" day with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to middle 90s. Can't rule out a shower or storm, especially Gulf Coast region. #flwx pic.twitter.com/EZIkZYEIpI — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 9, 2021

South Florida forecast

Temperatures approach 90 in Homestead and South Miami-Dade while Miami through West Palm Beach sweats a tad less in the upper-80s.

Rain chances are minimal Wednesday and just 10% to 20% into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami and Key West. Can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm in western areas of South Florida. The weekend brings a 30% chance with the odds for scattered thunderstorms increasing Monday.

The Keys saw some isolated rain Wednesday and the forecast into the week follows Miami-Dade’s, more or less, with Sunday night and Monday’s 40% the best chance for storms.

There’s a moderate risk for rip currents along Atlantic coast beaches this week.

Scattered showers have affected the #FloridaKeys and surrounding waters during the past few hours. One of these showers produced a wind gust of 35 mph in our office! Rainfall amounts have been generally light. The activity will diminish later this morning. #flwx #KeyWest #weather pic.twitter.com/3PioiaIM8Q — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) June 9, 2021

Orlando forecast

Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and other attractions are hot, hot, hot — and that’s not a review of the fun factor. It’s June in Florida, and Wednesday through Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-90s are all the proof you need that summer is here.

Rain and storm chances are minimal through Friday at just 10% to 20%, according to the weather service in Orlando. Storm chances increase on Saturday at 30% but it’s Sunday and into the next work week that Orlando could be rocking some summer soakers.

Sunday’s 60% storm chance increases to 70% Monday and yields the center’s hazardous weather outlook notice. Wednesday’s chance of gusty winds up to 40 mph with lightning strikes and heavy rainfall could be a tease of what travelers and residents may see Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Central and west Florida forecast

Here’s where the oven really roasts. Temperatures in Naples, Everglades City and Immokalee are at 95 degrees — and that’s not even counting a heat index that will make it feel even hotter. Mostly dry, too, with just isolated and scattered thunderstorms into the start of next week.

So where can we still see snow?

Snow covers Mount Rainier near Seattle on June 7, 2021, in this Weather Channel video screen grab image. The Weather Channel

You can see snow. Really. But not in Florida.

Head to Seattle and Mount Rainier, Weather Channel meteorologist Danielle Banks suggests. Crews are clearing the roads as “more and more park visitors continue to flock in and admire the snow-covered trails,” she said in a video as snow still fell Wednesday.