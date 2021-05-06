There’s Florida heat and storms ahead of a ‘cold front’ — but what about Mother’s Day?

A “cold front” is on the way to Florida, although in May those words carry less weight than they do in January.

Now, “cold front,” is code for a bit of relief.

That’s because after some parts of Central Florida sweltered under record heat this week — Leesburg, Melbourne and Sanford all hit 94 degrees — or above average as in Orlando’s 93 degrees, the front passing through on Thursday afternoon into the evening is only going to bring temperatures down to the mid-80s for a couple of days into Mother’s Day on Sunday, forecasters say.

5/5 @ 9:45PM - Good Evening South Florida! Thunderstorms are in the forecast tomorrow with a marginal risk for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms across the east coast areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Stay weather aware and remember when thunder roars, go indoors! #flwx pic.twitter.com/ztflgLdBRh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 6, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the heat returns by the start of the week.

The forecast applies to South Florida, too, the Miami service said.

On Thursday, look for temperatures around 89 degrees from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale. Naples should see 86 degrees and Central Florida will hit 93 again. The Panhandle eyes the upper 80s.

The heat index will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees, especially in interior and east coast metro areas with high humidity.

Storm front approaching

5/5 @ 9:45PM - Good Evening South Florida! Thunderstorms are in the forecast tomorrow with a marginal risk for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms across the east coast areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Stay weather aware and remember when thunder roars, go indoors! #flwx pic.twitter.com/ztflgLdBRh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 6, 2021

The front is to be preceded by potentially strong thunderstorms, the service warned in a hazardous weather outlook.

“The strongest storms could produce strong gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning,” the service said. This warning includes South and Central Florida, but not the Florida Keys, which only has a slight 10% chance of rain through the week and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Elsewhere, isolated tornadoes are possible with the thunderstorms, as well as wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of a quarter and localized flooding in the afternoon and evening.

Friday could see more of the same.

Rain chances are above 40% to 60% from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale.

What about Mother’s Day?

Now that we are venturing out a bit more — thank you, vaccinated people — Mother’s Day Brunch is a viable consideration. Outdoor temperatures should be, if not pleasant at least tolerable, with highs in the mid-80s in South Florida. There’s a 20% thunderstorm chance. Add a few degrees in Central Florida, where, in Orlando, Mother’s Day promises low 90s and sunny skies, the weather service said.