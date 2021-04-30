It may feel like 100 in South Florida for a week. Don’t get a heat stroke over it

Hell weekend has begun in South Florida.

Rain. Floods. Heat.

Expect this “warm pattern” and summer-like weather to continue for a week, says National Weather Service in Miami meteorologist Harry Weinman.

Maximum temperatures should be in the mid-80s to low 90s in some parts of South Florida through the weekend. “Maybe Sunday slightly cooler, but then it looks to get pretty warm again into next week — lower 90s — and through the next week looks like a pretty warm pattern,” Weinman said.

The Florida Keys should be in the upper-80s with lows in the upper-70s.

It will feel even hotter.

“The forecast has maximum heat indices in the mid- to upper-90s across the board,” Weinman said. “We’re not seeing anything quite 100 yet but we are definitely flirting with it, especially in some of the inland areas.”

Apr 29 - Increasing warmth and humidity this week with small chances for showers and storms. HIGH rip current risk today for the Atlantic beaches. #flwx pic.twitter.com/oHxZMDyaRN — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 29, 2021

Rain, thunderstorm chances

Some afternoon thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend can’t be ruled out, with the potential for some localized flooding, Weinman said, especially over Florida’s east coast.

As we move into early next week, the rain chances “are not at 0% but on the lower side at the moment,” he said.

Some might say we got enough rain early Friday morning.

“Eastern Broward County dropped a decent amount in a short period,” for example, Weinman said.

A flood advisory for Central Broward was issued until 9:30 a.m. Friday due to heavy rain and minor flooding, with about one to two inches of rain already hitting the ground, said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. Some of that rain made it into Miami-Dade, too.

FLOOD ADVISORY for Central Broward until 9:30AM due to heavy rain and minor flooding. About 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Stay with @CBSMiami for updates #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/8sVe7c84FQ — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) April 30, 2021

How to stay safe in hot weather

Even if that “flirting with 100” heat index doesn’t quite lead to a match it’s still going to be toasty in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys, as well as the rest of Florida.

The message?

“Take precautions,” Weinman said.

▪ Drink water or sports drinks to replace lost fluids. “If you’re working outdoors this coming week stay hydrated and all that good stuff,” Weinman said.

▪ Never leave your children or pets in an unattended car on a hot day — even with the windows rolled down.

▪ Avoid walking your dog during the hottest part of the day. It’s not just hot for you.

It's hot out there! 73 animal companions have already endured heat-related deaths since 2019—& those are just the ones who were reported.



Please share this info to help keep animals safe: https://t.co/EyhZkgN7Te pic.twitter.com/Ek4BFPy4o4 — PETA (@peta) July 14, 2020

▪ Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing. Lighter colors, too.

▪ Reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, such as work or exercise, to early morning or evening hours if you can.

▪ Get to a cool and shaded location if overcome by hot weather.

▪ Heat stroke is an emergency situation so call 911 if you feel you are suffering symptoms or see someone else in that condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, heat stroke symptoms could include nausea, flushed skin, high body temperature or altered mental behavior.